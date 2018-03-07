OH NO! Tractor-trailer rolls over, spills 60 thousand pounds of beer in Okaloosa County

By Published:
(Via Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — About 60,000 pounds of beer spilled onto a Florida interstate during a tractor-trailer crash.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say the semi carrying Busch beer spilled all of its cargo onto Interstate 10 near the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened after the driver failed to stay in his line. The semi then rolled over onto the passenger side.

The driver of the semi suffered just minor injuries. He has been cited for careless driving.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s