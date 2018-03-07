OH NO! Tractor-trailer rolls over, spills 60 thousand pounds of beer in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — About 60,000 pounds of beer spilled onto a Florida interstate during a tractor-trailer crash.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say the semi carrying Busch beer spilled all of its cargo onto Interstate 10 near the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened after the driver failed to stay in his line. The semi then rolled over onto the passenger side.

The driver of the semi suffered just minor injuries. He has been cited for careless driving.