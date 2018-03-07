News Channel 8 to host Outdoor Expo at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers! Florida’s largest Outdoor Expo is back with a new venue and some familiar faces.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring the 27th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show to Raymond James Stadium, home of the Bucs, for the first time.

The family-friendly event will be hosted by former Bucs tight end Dave Moore. The team’s cheerleaders, alumni and Captain fear will also be making appearances. And as usual, our beloved anchors at News Channel 8 and Great 38 will be there to greet guests as they enter the building.

With nearly 150,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel and much more.

Outdoor enthusiasts from across the country will be there eager to share their expertise. Guests can take advantage of daily seminars on everything from fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, kayaking and more where they can learn the latest tips, tricks strategies and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals.

The Expo will also include hourly raffle prizes such as Costa sunglasses, fishing charters, a weekend stay at the Tradewinds Island Resorts and much more!

The 27th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium, just off I-275 on Dale Mabry Highway.

Admission is $5 per person and parking is free.

