Missing Pasco toddler found in neighbor’s pool dies

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for a missing New Port Richey toddler ended with a devastating discovery Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Senate Lane after a 2-year-old boy was reported missing.

Responding officers searched the child’s residence and surrounding areas until the child’s body was found floating in a neighbor’s pool.

Officer’s jumped into the pool and administered CPR, but they were unable to revive the boy.

He was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa where he was pronounced deceased.

The child has not been identified at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.