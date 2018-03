CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about a hairy situation as spring breakers arrive!

Spring break vacation season has officially arrived on America’s Number One beach with the arrival of a Pennsylvania man sporting a hair bikini.

The “bikini” brought smiles to many on the beach on Wednesday, including Cpl. Giordano and officer Perz, who had to stop and take a photo.

