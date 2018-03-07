Little girl fascinated by Michelle Obama’s portrait meets the real woman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Two-year-old Parker Curry couldn’t take her eyes from the portrait more than twice her height. Even when her mother asked her to smile in front of the new Michelle Obama painting in the National Portrait Gallery, she wouldn’t turn away from the former first lady.

A few days later (and after a picture of her snapped by a stranger went viral March 1) Curry got to see her in person.

Obama posted a video of them on Twitter dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” along with posting a picture to Instagram. She said she was so glad she got to meet little Curry.

“Keep on dreaming big for yourself … and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Obama tweeted March 6.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018