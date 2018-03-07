Hillsborough County fails to pass assault weapon ban

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County commissioners wasted little time in shooting down a proposed ban on the sale of assault weapons.

Commissioner Les Miller made a motion to ban the sale of the weapons, saying he wants to make schools, churches and other public places safer.

“Why in the world are we today having our children afraid to go to school,” said Miller.

He told fellow commissioners he was trained in the use of a M-16 while in the Air Force and that he believes AR-15s and other assault weapons have the same purpose of the M-16, and that is to kill as many people as quickly as possible.

“The AR-15 is the weapon of choice for what has happened in this country through these many years,” said Miller.

Some members of the public stood to support Miller’s proposal.

“After Sandy Hook happened, I thought things would change. After Orlando, I thought things would change. After Las Vegas, I thought things would change and now after Parkland, I can not sit at home any longer and wait for another breaking news story about a mass shooting,” said Jamie Blumenthal during public comments.

But when it came time to consider Miller’s motion, not a single county commissioner voiced support and the motion died without a second.

Miller says he will keep trying.

“It is what it is. I tried. I’m still going to try.”

It is against state law in Florida for local governments to approve their own gun laws. Local politicians who violate the law can be fined or even removed from office.

Miller says he doesn’t care about that either,

“If the governor wants to remove me, that’s his right,” he said. “He’s the head of the law to do that. If he wants [to] fine me, he can, but I have the right to stand up to say what I want to say and that is, we should not be selling assault weapons anywhere.”

