LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WFLA/WKYC) – Ohio high school students are settling sail… all in the name of physics.

Students at a school in Lakewood participated in the annual “Cardboard Boat Regatta” on Tuesday.

More than 150 juniors and seniors had five weeks to build a boat using only cardboard and packing tape.

The winning boat was required to hold the weight of two students, who had to then paddle it across the school’s pool.

Some boats stayed afloat, while others went down like the Titanic.