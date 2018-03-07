GR8 Inspiration: Tampa surgeon on a mission to inspire high school students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High school students with a vision of becoming a top surgeon are getting help from a Tampa doctor. The doctor is making it her mission to expose young minds to the expanding medical field.

“I do everything in my power nowadays to try and help those kids to expose them, so maybe early on they will figure out what they want to do,” said Dr. Sharona Ross.

Dr. Ross is a top surgeon at Florida Hospital who specializes in cutting edge procedures using a state-of-the-art robot known as the Da Vinci.

Dr. Ross has arranged to bring the device into schools across the Tampa Bay area to give students hands on experience.

Ross remembers when she was climbing the ranks to become a premiere surgeon she didn’t have a lot of guidance.

“I couldn’t find any role models, there was nobody there,” said Ross.

Ross has spent nearly a decade of her career mentoring students especially young women.

“More than 50 percent of students in medical schools are women, but a very small percentage go into the field of surgery,” said Ross. She went on to explain that many feel it’s a man’s world, and it would be too difficult to manage a career and family.

Ross says times have changed and with so many specialties in the field of surgical medicine there are incredible opportunities.

“It’s a very rewarding profession, especially for women – and I want them to know how rewarding it is,” said Ross.

Dr. Ross launched the International Women in Surgery Career Symposium, which pairs women surgeons with younger girls trying to climb the ranks.

“Now we have women’s club. The numbers are increasing, but we’re not there yet,” said Dr. Ross.

Her symposium is now the biggest in the world with hundreds of women traveling to Orlando from around the globe to attend.

Creating a bright future for young minds is what makes Dr. Sharona Ross a Gr8 Inspiration.

