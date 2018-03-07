Fans rush to see Tiger Woods at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods at Innisbrook on Wednesday morning.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of fans packed Innisbrook Golf Resort on Wednesday to see Tiger Woods.

It’s been 22 years since Woods last played at Innisbrook.

Diehard fans Wanda Beasley and Virginia Heath weren’t taking any chances on missing him play at the Valspar Championship this week.

“I haven’t seen him since he was playing in Baltusrol, the last time in Springfield, New Jersey. We thought this was perfect and Wanda had these wonderful passes for us,” said Heath.

“We’re seeing him while we can and then see all of our others favorites along the way,” said Beasley.

The two friends, golfers themselves, admire the pro.

“So we have really enjoyed watching him for years and this is the first time I’ll have a chance to see him in person. That’s always fun to see him,” said Heath.

Scott Leonard skipped worked. He said since it’s his birthday, this was a treat to see Woods.

“I’ve struggled in the past [rooting] for him in recent years, but I’m all about the comeback and I’m just excited he’s playing. He’s doing well. Really thrilled that he’s here,” he said.

Tiger said he loves the fans right back.

“The fans are fantastic so far. You know, they were nice yesterday and then they’re great today,” said Woods.

