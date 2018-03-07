Find Tampa Bay hot spots with new ‘Facebook Local’ app

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Facebook has launched a new standalone app called Facebook Local to discover events, attractions and cool restaurants nearby.

The mission of the social media giant has always been geared towards connecting people, so this free app solely dedicated to discovering what’s happening around us is right in line with the Facebook mission.

Using location services, the Facebook Local app for iPhone and Android will be able to detect which town or city you are in to surface recommendations, showcase a calendar of events or even provide dining recommendations.

Users can switch between locations to discover what’s happening around them or to be able to plan a trip to another location.

The app can be very useful when traveling to a new destination to receive recommendations from friends who have checked-in to places or have written reviews.

There are tons of different filters available to be able to refine your results according to restaurants you like, attractions you want to see or even your schedule.

Facebook Local also syncs with your phone’s calendar, so when you RSVP to an event you’ll have a handy reminder.

Users can also create their own events for parties or gatherings right on the platform to share with friends and family, track attendees and communicate with invited guests.

