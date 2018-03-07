Deputies increasing presence at Pasco school after non-credible threat

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are increasing their presence at a middle school in Land O’ Lakes Wednesday due to a non-credible threat to the school.

The sheriff’s office says school officials at Pine View Middle School received a non-credible email threat from overseas. Authorities say the email has been circulated widely and came from a well-known listserv that’s been traced to a European country.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office says deputies and K9s searched the school before students were allowed inside.

The campus was declared safe and school officials say they are resuming with a normal school day.

