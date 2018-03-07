Contracted employee threatens to shoot up Tampa school after being fired

TAMPA (WFLA) — Police say a contracted employee at a Tampa school threatened to shoot it up after being fired.

Investigators say Aniya Smalls worked for a cleaning company and was fired Monday at The Academy of Holy Names.

Police say she was being escorted out the front door when she shouted, “I’m coming back and I’m going to shoot this place and all you people up.”

The threat was heard by witnesses and students in the lobby, police say.

School staff contacted police and put the campus on a modified lockdown Tuesday as a precaution, according to academy spokeswoman Emily Wise.

The school also notified parents with a letter.

Police searched for Smalls and arrested her Tuesday afternoon.

“As a parent, it scared the heck out of me,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Victor Crist.

Crist spoke about it during a commission meeting Wednesday.

“I dropped my five – almost six-year-old – daughter off at school and there were armed guards there, The Academy of Holy Names of all places,” Crist said.

Wise says the school was open as normal Wednesday but they’ve increased the number of guards on campus.

“Lately there have just been a lot of people who have said the wrong thing at the wrong time but we’re holding them accountable for that,” said Tampa Police Department spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

Smalls was not at the first appearance court hearing Wednesday when her name was called.

Smalls is being held in the Hillsborough County jail on no bond and is also charged with violating probation for a criminal mischief offense.