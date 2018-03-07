Coleman Middle School robotics team headed to world championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Teen Tech Week and the Tampa Bay area has the distinction of being the home of some of the most tech-savvy middle schoolers in the state of Florida and they have the hardware to back it up.

Coleman Middle School’s robotics team, also known as the “Robotic Cobras,” is fresh off of winning the Florida State Middle School VEX IQ Competition Championship for the second time in three years. Now the Robotic Cobras are back in the lab building better bots to take on the world.

“We have had a robotics program here for six years and this is our third straight year going to the world championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Florida is sending twenty teams and we are taking five of the twenty,” said a team member.

In Louisville, the Cobras will take on middle school teams from all 50 states and more than 20 countries from around the world. The teams are judged on their building skills, programming skills and driving skills.

The world championship runs April 29th through May 2nd.

