‘Christopher Robin’ trailer shows Pooh reunite with old friend

(WCMH) — Disney released its first trailer Tuesday for the upcoming ‘Christopher Robin’ film.

The teaser trailer starts with Giles Winslow (Mark Gatiss), pressure an older Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) into canceling a weekend trip for an emergency company meeting.

Christopher Robin is sitting on a park bench, contemplating what to do when his old friend Winnie the Pooh comes up behind him.

“I’ve cracked,” Christopher Robin says. “Oh, I don’t see any cracks,” Pooh responds. “A few wrinkles, maybe”

The film is set for an August 3, 2018 release.

In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside. Now grown up, Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter. Christopher has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, their friendship is rekindled, reminding Christopher of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing was considered the very best something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and venture into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

The voice cast includes Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh, Chris O’Dowd as Tigger, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Sophie Okonedo as Kanga, Toby Jones as Owl and Wyatt Dean Hall as Roo.

Hayley Atwell plays Christopher Robin’s wife.

