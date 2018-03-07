DCF worker, caregiver fired for stealing thousands from woman with quadriplegia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For six years, Josephine Bridges and Chenae Baker were attached at the hip.

Bridges is a quadriplegic and each day, Baker, a Pro Med Home Health Care worker, would stop by her home to take care of her.

“I trusted her and I liked the girl but I know ain’t she would do like that,” Bridges said.

But the relationship between the 76-year-old and her caregiver quickly turned sour when Bridges learned Baker stole thousands of dollars from her.

“Wow!” Bridges said. “I couldn’t think. Shocked! Shocked!”

Police said Baker stole nearly $16,000 from her patient by charging Bridges’ credit cards to a personal account using a Square device and writing checks to herself.

“I was very surprised because she appeared to me like she was the good Christian girl. She was trying to do right!” said Bridges’ daughter, Phyllis. “She’s a snake. She’s a snake. That’s what she is.”

Baker also worked in a customer call center for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

An agency spokesman sent News Channel 8 the following statement:

That anyone would take advantage of a vulnerable adult is disheartening, but when a home health care professional entrusted with caring for a person who is disabled violates that trust, it is especially heinous. DCF’s adult protective services program conducted an investigation into allegations that Ms. Baker defrauded a vulnerable adult she was charged with caring for. DCF will continue to assist the Tampa Police Department to hold anyone responsible for defrauding a vulnerable adult accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Chenae Baker worked in DCF’s ACCESS customer call center in addition to her position at Pro Med Home Health Care. In her role as a home health nurse, she has been arrested by the Tampa Police Department and charged with identity theft. In light of this arrest, DCF is moving to terminate her employment at the ACCESS customer call center immediately.”

Bridges hopes her former caregiver will learn from her arrest and eventually pay up.

“I just want my money. My money that she took from me. And she now she did it!” she said.