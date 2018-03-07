Personal safety: There’s an app for that

TAMPA (WFLA) – Is there an app to help you get home safely? Several companies offer apps for your phone that are designed to make you feel safer, and possibly even help save your life. But would you bet on that?

Every woman who has to walk alone knows that vulnerable feeling, that fear that trouble is nearby.

Emily, a student at the University of Tampa, has a plan. She walks with pepper spray and uses FaceTime to communicate with friends while she’s walking. She’s heard there is another way – personal safety apps. She’s curious, but not convinced to trust her safety to an app.

As for Gina, another UT student, and her friends? They trust the old-fashioned buddy system.

“I’ve got campus safety on my phone,” she said.

Technology offers so much more. Your phone is full of apps that claim they can help save your life.

Here’s a look at some of the popular free apps:

First up, B-safe. You ask a friend to “follow you” so your friend can watch your GPS location move on a map. If you run into trouble, hit the SOS button. An alarm will sound and a link to video and audio will be texted to your friend.

Next, Circle of Friends. You can add up to six contacts to your circle. If something happens, press an icon that sends a friend a text with your GPS location.

Another app, Red Panic Button, is similar.

But would you bet your life on these apps?

“I don’t know what happens after you let go of that button,” said Emiliano Cardona, a self-defense instructor.

Cardona says the apps could offer an extra layer of protection – but should not be your only defense.

“My only concern is how quick can you get help?” Cardona said. “If you have self-defense skills, of course, I’m an advocate for self-defense, you have those instantaneously, as much as you have practiced them.”

No matter whether you use an app or not, Cardona recommends keeping your eyes on your surroundings, not your phone.