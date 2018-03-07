Allergy sufferers face severe pollen season in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you have watery eyes? Can’t stop sneezing? You’re not alone.

Pollen is taking over the Tampa Bay area and has many people running to the doctor wondering what has them feeling down and out.

“Oh my goodness, I get groggy and sort of a foggy brain and very congested and stuffy and in the morning my eyes get a little crusty,” said Barbara Weinberger. “I had a reaction to oak pollen when I lived in Texas that required steroid inhaler use just to get over.”

Doctors say many allergy sufferers have no idea they’re allergic to pollen and are confusing their symptoms with other illnesses like the flu.

“They are sick but they don’t have an infection. And if they haven’t had allergies they go oh this must be a cold or something because it’s not getting better,” said Dr. Lou Romig. “Just because you have pressure in the face, a frontal headache, a really stuffy nose or even yellow or green stuff coming from your nose that doesn’t mean it’s a bacterial infection. It could just as easily be allergies.”

Even if you’ve never had a problem with pollen before, you can still experience allergy symptoms.

“You may not be allergic to let’s say pine pollen for 30 years, after that time you can become allergic and it becomes a new allergy for you,” Dr. Romig said.

If you feel your allergy medicine isn’t working, Dr. Romig suggests switching from Claritin to Allegra or Zyrtec to see if it helps.

“With record-setting levels of pine pollen, sometimes there is just so much in the air that is getting to you that the medication can’t handle the pollen load,” said Dr. Roming.

If you’ve seen little to no relief after trying allergy medicine and home remedies for ten to 14 days, you should visit the doctor.