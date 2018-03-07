8-week-old puppy shot, killed in owner’s Zephyrhills backyard

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A puppy was shot in a Zephyrhills man’s back yard last week.

According to an incident report, a deputy was sent to a home on Laird Avenue for an animal complaint.

When the deputy arrived, the victim, Zachary Ray, said his 8-week-old dog was shot and killed in his own backyard.

The deputy found the small white and black puppy laying below a palm tree.

He found a bullet hole in the dog’s shoulder.

The wound was consistent to the dog being shot point blank.

Ray told the deputy has had left his home to go to work, but a babysitter was at the house all day and never made contact with the door.

When he arrived home hour later and checked on the dog, he noticed it was not moving and was bloody.

Ray said he had not seen anyone with a BB or pellet gun in the area for a while.

The deputy surveyed neighbors, who advised they had not seen or heard anything suspicious.

