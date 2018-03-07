2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook: Parking and ticket info

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Two of the biggest names in professional golf will compete in the 2018 Valspar Championship this weekend at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth have committed to play. Spieth won the Valspar Championship in 2015. See the 2018 Valspar Championship player list and tee times here.

There will be other activities going on at Innisbrook in addition to the championship, including a concert featuring Jake Owen and Dustin Lynch on Saturday night. See the schedule of events here.

Golf is a popular activity in the Tampa Bay area. This year’s Valspar Championship will likely attract a large crowd. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go.

Tickets

Tickets are available online or at Publix Super Markets.

Day tickets cost $50 and are available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A weekly book of tickets costs $125 and includes Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday admission. The tickets include access to the Michelob ULTRA 19th Hole, the Copperhead Clubhouse and the grounds.

Kids under 15 are admitted free with a paid adult admission.

Military Tickets: U.S. Active Duty and U.S. Military Retirees receive two complimentary tickets. U.S. Military Veterans are eligible for discounted tickets at $25 each, limit two per day. Verify your service and get your voucher here.

Shuttles are provided to the main gate. Pre-purchase is required at some parking lots for $10 to $15 per day, per car. Here is the link to buy pre-purchased parking.

Ride-share drop-off and pickup is at the AMC Theater located at 37912 US Highway N. in Palm Harbor.

Shuttles are provided to the main gate.

Parking Lot Locations

GREEN LOT: located under the power lines at the corner of Belcher Road and Klosterman Road

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday parking passes are sold out.

Wednesday: parking costs $10 per car per day. Pay at entrance.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday – is parking by PERMIT ONLY.

This lot is adjacent to the golf course and the only shuttles that will be provided will be after the concert on Saturday night.

Lexus Complimentary Parking First 100 Lexus cars each day (Thursday-Sunday) will receive FREE parking. Arrive early, the area will fill quickly.

RED LOT: St. Petersburg College – Tarpon Springs Campus at the corner of Belcher and Klosterman roads (pre-purchase required)

Shuttle buses to and from the main gate behind the 18th green will be provided.

Parking is not available Wednesday.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: parking costs $15 per car per day or $60 for the week.

SILVER LOT: Joseph L. Carwise Middle School located at 3301 Bentley Drive, off Alderman Road in Palm Harbor

Shuttle buses to and from the main gate behind the 18th green will be provided.

Parking is not available Wednesday

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: parking costs $10 per car per day or $40 for the week.

BRONZE LOT: Palm Harbor University High School located at 1900 Omaha Street, west of US 19 and south of Alderman Road in Palm Harbor

Shuttle buses to and from the main gate behind the 18th green will be provided.

Parking is not available Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.

Saturday and Sunday: parking costs $10 per car per day or $40 for the week.

KEYSTONE LOT: southeast corner of Keystone Road and East Lake Road South

Shuttle buses to and from the golf course will be provided.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: parking costs $10 paid at entrance.

GREAT BAY LOT: located at 2750 Eagle Ave North, south of 118th Ave. off 28th Street North in St. Petersburg,

Shuttle buses to and from the golf course will be provided.

Parking available Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday – $10 paid at entrance.

DISABLED PARKING (requires a state issued blue hang-tag)

The Red Lot & Silver Lot are available Thursday – Sunday. Purchase pass online.

The Green Lot will have limited spaces available. No shuttles are available at the Green Lot.

ADA accessible Shuttles to the main entrance near the 18th Hole are available from the Red Lot or the Silver Lot.

Special viewing platforms for spectators in wheelchairs are located at Hole #18.

