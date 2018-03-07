12 Lake Co. EMS employees exposed to white powdery substance

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WESH) – Twelve Lake County Emergency Medical Employees were exposed to a mysterious white powdery substance in Mount Dora on Wednesday.

The substance arrived around 11:30 a.m. in an envelope via the U.S. Postal Service at the county ambulance service center off Old Highway 441.

None of the 12 people exposed to the substance experienced any symptoms and nobody was transported to the hospital.

The postal inspector and the FBI have been called to the scene, officials said.

