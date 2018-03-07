1 dead, 1 hurt in school shooting at Alabama high school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at an Alabama high school (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another 17-year-old student, a boy, injured.

Birmingham’s interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after Wednesday afternoon’s at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental. Authorities had previously told local media groups it was being investigated as apparently accidental but Wilson says the circumstances are under investigation.

Wilson declined to identify either student. He says authorities are investigating whether a gun now in the possession of authorities was accidentally discharged or if it was intentional. The chief says the shooting occurred as school was being dismissed Wednesday, adding it’s not from where “someone from the outside came into the school.”

Wilson did not respond to questions as to who fired the gun.

____

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say two students have been hurt in an accidental shooting during afternoon dismissal at a high school in Alabama’s largest city.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shelton initially called it an “accidental shooting” but details weren’t immediately available. Authorities later said they were seeking to determine if the shooting was accidental, adding they were investigating the circumstances and seeking witnesses and surveillance video of the scene.

The Birmingham City school system said in a statement that the shooting at Huffman High School prompted a brief lockdown and police were called. It says students were subsequently let go and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

