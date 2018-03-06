You can now visit Disney using Google street view

(WESH) – Disney fans can now take a virtual tour of Walt Disney World and Disneyland parks without leaving the couch.

Google Maps on Tuesday unveiled Street View images for 11 Disney locations.

“We’re all about new fantastic points of view. Today Street View is going the distance, from California to Florida, to make Disney part of your world,” a statement on Google Maps said.

The following attractions are available now:

Pandora – The World of Avatar
Epcot
Epcot, Morocco
Magic Kingdom
Disney Springs
California Adventures
Guardians of the Galaxy
Mickey and Minnie’s Houses
Hollywood Studios 
Typhoon Lagoon

