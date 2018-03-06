Woman found critically injured in St. Pete park, police seeking information

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was found critically injured in a St. Petersburg park last week.

Police say a city park worker found 43-year-old Christie New in Lake Maggiore Park just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 1.

Authorities say New was suffering from life-threatening trauma when she was found. She was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Investigators are now asking the public to help them figure out what happened, and want to talk to anyone who could help the investigation.

Anyone with information, tips or leads about New or what happened to her last week is asked to call police at (727) 893-7780. You can also text SPPD and your tip to TIP-411.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: