West Virginia leaders reach deal to end teachers strike

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlined the terms for ending the walkout on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.Va. Unions representing West Virginia teachers and service personnel said Saturday, March 3, that they will stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Senate Republicans reached a tentative deal on Tuesday to end a nine-day statewide teachers’ strike by giving them 5 percent raises – and adding similar raises for all state workers while they’re at it.

Justice said additional budget cuts by his staff will fund the raises. Senate leaders confirmed the deal, saying it involves some reduced government.

“We have reached a deal. I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered. Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school,” the governor said in a tweet.

The governor, union leaders and the House of Delegates had agreed last week to the 5 percent pay raise for teachers, who are among the lowest paid in the nation and haven’t had a salary increase in four years. But the Senate refused to go along, approving a 4 percent increase.

Some teachers cheered in the hallways of the Capitol after the governor tweeted the news. Others waiting inside the meeting room indicated that they’re wary of getting excited until House and Senate majorities approve the deal.

“We’ve been down this road before,” West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said.

Senate leaders said they’re on board this time.

“These are deep cuts,” said Sen. Craig Blair, Finance Committee chairman, said Tuesday. “This has been the fiscally responsible thing to do, in my opinion, to get us to the point we’re at today.”

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s