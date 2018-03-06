WATCH: Man forces son to run to school in rain for bullying; video goes viral

By Published:

A video that father Bryan Thornhill posted to his Facebook page has gone viral.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead. In the rain.

Bryan Thornhill’s Facebook Live video (warning: the video does contain some crude language), recorded while driving behind his son, picked up more than 1.6 million views.

Thornhill says they joke that the boy will either be fast or obedient, but “so far we’re working on fast.”

Thornhill also shared video of his son’s second and third morning jogs, along with parenting advice.

“If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you,” he said. “You probably need a lap or two.”

A third video shows he and the boy’s sister trying to run with him. The boy leaves his dad far behind.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s