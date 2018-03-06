WATCH: City bus slams into cars, sending one airborne

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC/WFLA) — A wild crash involving a city bus in Dayton, Ohio was caught on camera.

Authorities released video from a dashcam that was on the Dayton Regional Transit bus.

You can see the bus veering to the right before slamming into three parked cars and a utility pole.

One of those cars rolled nearly 700 feet, crashing into another parked car nearly two blocks away.

Another car went flying into the air and crashed on its side.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

One passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Police issued a citation to the RTA driver.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

