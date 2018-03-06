Trump: ‘We don’t have stars anymore, except your President’

(KRON) — President Trump is humoring himself on Twitter Tuesday morning, poking fun at the Oscars while paying himself a compliment.
Around 5:30 a.m. he tweeted that this year’s Academy Awards was the lowest rated one in history.
Why? Because, “We don’t have Stars anymore – except your President.”
He followed with a “JK” of sorts in parenthesis after.
The tweet is getting quite the mixed bag of responses in the comments.
Check it out:
