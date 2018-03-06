Tampa police seek public’s help locating missing, endangered woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 61-year-old woman.

Brenda Burney suffers from a degenerative neurological condition and has other medical issues.

She was last seen walking westbound in the area of N. 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 5 p.m.

Burney was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Burney is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: