Tampa police seek public’s help locating missing, endangered woman

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 61-year-old woman.

Brenda Burney suffers from a degenerative neurological condition and has other medical issues.

She was last seen walking westbound in the area of N. 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 5 p.m.

Burney was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Burney is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s