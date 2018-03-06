State attorney to decide if teens making school threats should be charged as adults

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Two students were arrested this week in Pinellas County for making threats at their schools.

An 8th grader at Tarpon Springs Middle wrote, “I’m coming for this school on 3-5-18 be ready!” on the girl’s bathroom wall. She was arrested Monday.

Administrators said over 100 students were absent from school because of the threat. The student was arrested and charged with written threats to do bodily harm/injury.

St. Petersburg police arrested a 14-year-old girl at Tyrone Middle on Tuesday for making a threat last week.

Police say the girl wrote a threatening message on a school bathroom wall on Feb. 28. The next day, the department learned that a picture of a boy holding a weapon in a Snapchat post, threatening violence at her school, was being circulated via social media.

She faces a second degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

So far, four students are facing felony charges for making threats at Pinellas County schools, following the shooting in Parkland.

The two other arrests involve threats made at Lealman Innovation Academy and Lakewood High.

Kenny Lapka is a former student at Northeast High School, where a non-credible threat circulated the halls at his school nearly two weeks ago.

He feels students making threats should face legal consequences.

“It’s a serious subject, like, you shouldn’t be joking around about, like, shooting up a school,” he said.

Sheriff Bob Gaultieri said these threats will be taken seriously during a press conference two weeks ago.

“There’s nothing funny about this,” he said.

But will the charges stick?

Legal expert Roger Futerman said it depends.

The state attorney or a judge can decide whether to charge the teens as adults.

Futerman said age is a factor.

“So if someone is 17, 16 with these type of charges, there’s much more probability than someone that’s 14,” he said.

Also, prior incidents could tip the scale to lean either way.

“So if you have a 17-year-old, someone that has a perfect record that seems to be a model student, maybe the state would look differently than a 17-year-old who’s been in trouble several times,” said Futerman.

