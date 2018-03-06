St. Pete girl, 14, arrested, accused of using gun in school threat

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old Tyrone Middle School student was arrested after police say she made threats to the school last week.

St. Petersburg police became aware that the 8th grade girl wrote a threatening message on a school bathroom wall on Feb. 28.

The next day, police learned that a picture of a boy holding a weapon in a Snapchat post, threatening violence at her school, was being circulated via social media.

Investigators say the girl was involved in both threats.

Police say they arrested the girl on Monday after receiving numerous tips. Police say the girl’s parents also cooperated with investigators. She faces a 2nd degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Almost half of students at Tyrone Middle School did not show up to school on Friday, March 2.

Police would like to encourage students, teachers, parents and the community that if you see or hear something, continue to say something to police. Please do not share any social media posts containing alleged or perceived threats or false reports.

