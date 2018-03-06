St. Pete girl, 14, arrested, accused of using gun in school threat

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old Tyrone Middle School student was arrested after police say she made threats to the school last week.

St. Petersburg police became aware that the 8th grade girl wrote a threatening message on a school bathroom wall on Feb. 28.

The next day, police learned that a picture of a boy holding a weapon in a Snapchat post, threatening violence at her school, was being circulated via social media.

Investigators say the girl was involved in both threats.

Police say they arrested the girl on Monday after receiving numerous tips. Police say the girl’s parents also cooperated with investigators.  She faces a 2nd degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Almost half of students at Tyrone Middle School did not show up to school on Friday,  March 2.

Police would like to encourage students, teachers, parents  and the community that if you see or hear something, continue to say something to police.  Please do not share any social media posts containing alleged  or perceived threats or false reports.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s