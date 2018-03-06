Spring Break Essentials

Spring Break Travel Essentials

If your plans this spring include taking a trip, then you will want to be prepared for those common health problems that can arise and put a damper on your fun. Holistic Pharmacist and author Sherry Torkos has some advice on how to manage everything from digestive distress to jet lag, motion sickness and travel anxiety.

Traveler’s Diarrhea – consuming water, food or beverages with bacterial contamination can lead to the dreaded traveler’s diarrhea. Taking probiotics and probiotics before and during and after foreign travel can help to support the proper balance of good vs. bad bacteria in the gut.

Sleep disturbances – jet lag from traveling to different time zones, stress of travel and dealing with snoring can making getting a good night’s sleep challenging. Melatonin can help to reset your internal sleep/wake cycle when traveling to different time zones. Nasal dilators can help open up the airways to relieve nasal congestion and snoring.

Motion Sickness – traveling by car, boat or air can cause an upset to your inner balance and lead to nausea and dizziness. Ginger tabs can help to calm a queasy stomach and relieve nausea and unlike the OTC drugs ginger is non-drowsy.

Stress/anxiety – to help ease the stress and anxiety associated with travel try supplements of the amino acid L-theanine. It promotes calming and relaxation without causing next-day drowsiness. Sherry will show different natural relaxants.