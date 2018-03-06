Social media account showcases fights at Tampa Bay Tech

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school fights posted on social media have some Tampa Bay area parents frustrated over what’s going on at their child’s schools.

“I’m just appalled that this is happening,” said parent Sarah Soape.

An Instagram account dedicated to Tampa Bay area fights, with an emphasis at Tampa Bay Tech, showcases school fights all over social media. The account is called tech_fights. (WARNING: Videos posted on account contain inappropriate language.)

Soape has a 10th-grade student at Tampa Bay Tech who says fights are common.

“I’m glad he is almost out of school because, like I said, there are so many needy kids who want all the attention,” she said.

The videos have grabbed the attention of many, with thousands of views on almost every one.

“They just want attention and they’ll do anything to get it,” said Soape.

So far this year, the school has had 14 fights. That’s just five fewer than the 2016-2017 school year.

“That is one of the reasons I didn’t want him to come here. But he wanted to go for the medical, dental program and he does enjoy this school,” said Soape.

Tanya Arja with Hillsborough County Schools calls it one of the more successful schools in the district.

“Students have to apply to this school. There are a lot of great magnet programs that are going on there like veterinary, architecture. So kids want to be at that school,” said Arja.

Arja says the school has addressed the fights.

“Social media highlights the issues and maybe makes the school seem worse than it really is. Like I said, this school is very successful,” said Arja.

The creator of the account is successful at getting attention. That’s something parents are warning students about.

“It follows you. If you are not good today, you’re not going to have a future tomorrow,” said Soape.

This isn’t the only school in the district with reports of fights. Last month, 37 deputies were called out to Wharton High for a fight involving two students.