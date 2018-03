PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A bottlenose dolphin has survived an attack, thanks to human hands.

A badly injured Atlantic bottlenose dolphin is swimming on her own at SeaWorld Orlando.

FWC officers called for help last week after finding the dolphin with multiple shark bites near Jacksonville.

A rescue team from SeaWorld and the Georgia Aquarium Conservation field station went to rescue her and brought her back to Orlando.

The dolphin is currently receiving around-the-clock care.