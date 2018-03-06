Plant City High School theater students surprised with $10,000 grant for program

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Theater students at Plant City High School got a big surprise Tuesday morning, learning they will receive a $10,000 grant to go toward their program.

NBC has partnered with the Educational Theatre Foundation to give $10,000 grants to 50 high schools to support their theater departments. The R.I.S.E. (Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression) America program, inspired by the network’s upcoming theatre-focused drama called Rise, received over a thousand applicants. And Plant City High School was one of the winners.

The grant will help cover production expenses, technical equipment and set design and construction.

“Usually with our sets and stuff we get hand-me-downs or have to make it, and now we can get better and impact people’s lives more and make it something to remember,” said Chris Dulje, a junior at Plant City High.

Dulje was in the crowd as drama teacher Audrey Schmidt told the students the good news.

Students in the theater program at Plant City High School just learned they won a $10,000 grant to help their program! To say they are excited is an understatement! Story at 11 am @WFLA pic.twitter.com/0gYtKy4QAC — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) March 6, 2018

The teens started cheering and crying. Right now, they are working on a spring production of Disney’s Aladdin that will be in both English and Spanish. With this grant, the production will be able to go to the next level without draining the budget for the department.

“We are a title one school. Some schools can charge their kids a monthly or yearly fee to be in theater. Our kids can’t even afford lunch money so how can I ask them to pay to make art? To have this investment, to say you guys are worth it,” said Schmidt.

You can catch Plant City High School’s performance of Aladdin April 5 – 7.

Full list of grant winners:

