Parents claim lice problem being ignored in Polk County schools

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County parent claims school officials are ignoring a serious lice problem in schools.

“We actually went to the hairdresser and I thought he had dandruff. He actually had lice. It was devastating,” parent Dawn Wright told News Channel 8.

Wright said she spent hours in December treating her son Kado’s hair and their home.

Read: Polk Schools Head Lice Policy

When she called his school, Lakeland Highlands Middle School, she said she couldn’t believe their response.

“They informed me that there’s nothing they can do about it. They don’t do lice checks anymore after elementary school. They don’t check the students before they come back to class.”

After a few days, Kado returned to class, they claim, only to come home with lice again.

“I had to take a day off work and go buy new products and do it again. Then I sent him back the next week and he got it again,” Wright said.

Kado said it hasn’t been fun.

“I was kind of tired of it. It’s not fun to have it,” he said.

After spending hundreds of dollars on products to fight lice three times, Wright said she was so fed up, she enrolled Kado in virtual school.

“They won’t let your kid come to school with a fever but you can go with lice and give it to everyone else,” Wright said.

Other parents have reached out to WFLA with the lice concerns at Polk County schools, but did not want to be identified.

Schools officials said that according to their nurse, there has been only one reported case of lice this year. The student has since returned to school.

Officials said they do not do regular head checks for lice. The do however, require a doctor’s note or a head check before a student returns to school if the student was sent home by a staff member.

Kado told WFLA he was never checked, despite his mom reporting it to the school. Officials acknowledged they had no record of Kado having lice or having his head checked.

News Channel 8 requested school logs of head checks, but the request was denied.

