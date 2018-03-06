Mother, teen daughter found fatally shot in Kissimmee home

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — A 39-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter were found fatally shot Monday morning inside a Kissimmee home, authorities said.

Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the mother and daughter were found dead inside of a home on Beaumont Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear, but deputies said the situation is an isolated incident and they’re not searching for anybody.

Investigators said they’re still working to determine if the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Osceola County Sheriff Rus Gibson said the 17-year-old was a student at Osceola High School and the school has made grief counselors available for students.

