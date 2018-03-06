More victims come forward against former Sarasota doctor who diagnosed cancer over phone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Sarasota doctor faces more charges for practicing without a license and bilking innocent victims out of thousands of dollars.

Last year, Sarasota police busted Dr. Ronald Wheeler. They learned he was practicing without a license and would diagnose people with cancer over the phone and without a biopsy.

He would also charge them thousands for a treatment called “High Intensity Focused Ultrasound.” Officials say at the time, it was not FDA approved and Wheeler would have patients meet him in Mexico or the Caribbean for treatment.

“Ultimately to me, he’s a criminal. And to me, he has a criminal mind,” said Sarasota police detective Michael Harrell.

More victims have since come forward, like a 73-year-old man from Kansas who wanted to be anonymous.

“He kept telling me that he is the only one that can treat me, I cannot go to anybody else because they’ll ruin me,” said the man.

The man found Wheeler online and made numerous trips to Florida. Wheeler prescribed him some oral chemotherapy treatments that left him weak and lethargic over the course of a year.

“I was not able to function [at] a normal capacity. I couldn’t go out to work. I was laying down sleeping half the days and groggy the other half,” he described.

He later paid $50,000 up front for a specialized radiation treatment.

“I’m not a wealthy person and that ate a big hole into my lifetime savings,” the man said.

But Wheeler frequently postponed or cancelled the appointments.

“That was enough and I insisted on my money back and then he went silent,” the victim said.

The man got a second opinion and learned he actually never had cancer.

“All of this time that Dr. Wheeler was talking to me, he had me thinking I was gonna die if I didn’t do something soon,” said the man.

Police believe there are more victims out there.

“I’m out $50,000, basically…losing a year out of my life’s activities, yeah that makes me angry,” said the victim. “This man needs to be off the street.”

Police say this is a reminder to check with the Florida Department of Health to make sure your doctor’s license is valid. If you or someone you know were ever treated by Dr. Ronald Wheeler, call Sarasota police.

