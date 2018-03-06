Manta ray spotted near Shell Key Preserve

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Watch staff spotted a manta ray off of Shell Key Preserve last Wednesday.

Staff members estimate the ray was around eight to nine feet wide.

Communications manager Rachel Arndt said at first, staff thought they saw a dolphin but realized it was a manta ray, which is an extremely rare site in our area.

Manta rays are the world’s largest ray, growing up to 22 feet wide on average, according to Tampa Bay Watch.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to the protection and restoration of the Tampa Bay estuary through scientific and educational programs.

