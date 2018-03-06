Manatee shark-dragging suspect appears in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of three Manatee County men facing charges in connection with an infamous shark-dragging case appeared in Hillsborough County Court.
Spencer Heintz was dressed in a blue suit when he entered courtroom 62. He sat in the back of the courtroom and didn’t speak during the hearing.
Michael Wenzel, Robert Lee Benac and Heintz pleaded not guilty to multiple charges back in January.
In court Tuesday, attorneys for the three men spoke to Judge Mark Wolfe briefly, setting a disposition for May 1.
The charges are the result of a 4-month-long investigation into the video which shows a shark being dragged behind a boat at high speed.
RELATED: Warning: 2nd shocking shark abuse video being investigated by FWC
The video shows three men on the boat watching and laughing as the shark, which is on a rope, violently bobs up and down in the water as it is dragged.
“Look it’s already almost dead,” said one man while pointing and laughing at the shark.
The disturbing video prompted outrage on social media and demands for the arrests of the men in the video.
The suspects and their charges are as follows:
Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto
- Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).
- One misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take – Shark (Second-degree misdemeanor).
Robert Lee Benac, 28, of Bradenton
- Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).
- One misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take – Shark (Second-degree misdemeanor).
Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto
- Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).
- Wenzel, Benac and Heintz are all out of jail on bond.
Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook
Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Should schools be required to tell parents about bullying?
- HEARTWARMING: Florida nurse adopts severely abused twins
- Crystal River Middle School student about teacher with white nationalist podcast: ‘She’s a racist’ |
- 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival Info: Entertainment, admission, directions