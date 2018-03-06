80-year-old woman killed in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thomas Stedem Sr., 57, of Lakeland, was driving. Gertrude Minneman, 80, and Marvin Minneman, 80, both of Maryland, were Stedem’s passengers.

Seeing the stopped or congested traffic on I-4, east of Alexander Street, Stedem entered the shoulder to avoid collision, as did a another vehicle.

A third vehicle collided with the rear of Stedem’s car, propelling it into the left side of another vehicle.

Stedem’s car overturned and Gertrude Minneman was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The crash closed the left inside lanes of eastbound I-4 for several hours.

