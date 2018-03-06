How to Stay Safe on Social Media

Social Media Trends to know About How to be Safe on Social Media

Facebook is launching a new trustworthy initiative, that will put more trusted posts higher in your news feed. It should start this week, and according to plan, users will be the primary source for deciding what is trustworthy. “To gather this data, Facebook will now ask users in its ongoing quality surveys if they are familiar with a news source, and if so, whether they trust that source. Facebook will then use the survey results to prioritize publications’ ranking in news feed based on users’ collective rating of each site’s credibility.”

Do organizations like FB have an obligation to better source the news, or should it be the responsibility of users to make that distinction for them? With so much misinformation, where is the line between censorship and duty?

It’s what you know, and who you know– The importance of networking and how those connections can pay off big for your brand Should I use acronyms? LMK! – Communication methods are changing and so are the way we are using them. What is acceptable when communicating with clients or through your business. Maybe also a list included of the basics as a guide for those who always have to look up acronyms Lights, Camera, Action – Videoand ephemeral content are the rising stars of 2018, how to keep up without being consumed by ongoing live content. Many of my favorite brands/influencers to follow are those who are active on their stories, and aren’t afraid of humor or letting you into their personal lives.

Tag you’re it – how to pick the perfect tagline,heading or caption to grab your audiences attention.

Natalie Zfat is a writer, entrepreneur and social media influencer with a professional mantra that success means never doing the same thing twice (unless it was really fun the first time).

Putting the “social” in social media, Natalie has partnered with some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Rolling Stone, Food Network, Mashable, Refinery29, American Express, Travel and Leisure, Levi’s and Dell. Hosting videos and events, curating original content and implementing full-scale social media takeovers, Natalie gains millions of impressions for the brands she advocates for.

When she’s not engaging with her 450K followers, Natalie loves sharing her entrepreneurial thought leadership at conferences and universities, including Carnegie Mellon, Parsons: NYU Stern School of Business, Internet of Things World and SXSW.

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone has called Zfat “an institution” and “a digital princess,” while Monster Products CEO Noel Lee calls Zfat an “influencer of influencers.” This year, Google named Natalie one of 60 Fun and Interesting People to Follow on Google