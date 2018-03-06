Hillsborough County School Board opposes arming teachers in classrooms

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County School Board members are hoping to send a strong message to lawmakers in Tallahassee.

They voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon to e-mail or fax a letter to the capital, urging legislators to vote against any measure that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom.

The vote comes after the Florida Senate passed a school safety bill on Monday.

Board member Tamara Shamburger says the idea simply doesn’t make sense.

“We need resources and funding to stop shooters from coming into our schools,” said Shamburger. “Not to arm our teachers and wait for the shooters to come in.”

School board members made the decision to send the letter to Tallahassee after a hearing from several people on the topic.

Strawberry Crest IB sophomore N’Dia Webb was one of them.

“You’re not the ones sitting in the classrooms every day and you’re not the ones who have to go and be worried about whether or not it’s the last time you’re going to say ‘bye to your mom, because somebody might come in and it’s so easy for them to come in,” Webb told school board members, wiping the tears from her eyes.

“Arming them is not the answer. And I want to say it a little louder that… Arming them is not going to help anything. I will go to virtual school if I learn my teacher has a gun.”

Webb recently opened a GoFundMe account to pay for a trip to Washington for herself and others.

“I hope that Congress and the president can understand that we need sensible gun laws,” said Webb. “Because we sit in these classrooms every day and we go through these lockout drills and these fire drills, scared that is this the time that this is going to happen?”

She’s hoping to raise enough money to take as many students as possible to march on Washington.

Betty Castor was also at the school board meeting, attending on another issue, but told News Channel 8, the fact that lawmakers are even considering arming teachers has her scratching her head. Castor is now retired, but is a lifelong educator who spent time as Florida’s Education Commissioner and as president of the University of South Florida.

“It is shocking. It is shocking that you have a tragedy and there are obviously some things that can be done,” said Castor. “But to suddenly say, ‘we want to transform our teaching and our administrative staffs at schools and arm them to take care of snipers or unsettled students or anybody else that might come in with a firearm.’ It just makes no sense at all.”

As the bill is written right now, it would allow school districts to decide whether to participate in a Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, if it is available in their county.

A guardian must complete 132 hours of comprehensive firearm safety and proficiency training, pass a psychological evaluation, submit to and pass drug tests; and complete certified diversity training.

The guardian program is named after Coach Aaron Feis, who lost his life protecting students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The guardian program is completely voluntary for a sheriff of a county to establish, for a school district to participate and for an individual to volunteer, as the bill is currently written.

Governor Rick Scott, however, has said he is not in favor of arming any additional teachers or school staff.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: