FWC investigating reports of river otter attacks on Braden River

By Published:
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 29: A North American river otter forages for food in the new otter enclosure during a sneak peak of the new American Trail at the Smithsonian National Zoo August 29, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The zoo has two North American river otters, 13-year-old brothers Konrad and Niko, that where were born at the Lowry Park Zoo in January 1999. The trail, featuring animals and horticulture native to the Americas, opens to the public on September 1. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The FWC says it is investigating reports of kayakers being bitten by river otters in Manatee County.

The incidents happened over the weekend on the Braden River, east of I-75.

On Saturday, the FWC received a report of two people who were injured after being bitten by a river otter while they were kayaking. The report also said the otter was acting aggressive and chasing boats on the river.

The FWC received two more reports on Sunday from kayakers who said they had been bitten by a river otter. Sunday’s incidents happened within two miles of the incidents on Saturday, FWC officials say.

Witnesses said the river otter came into contact with an alligator after the attacks on Sunday and appeared to be injured. FWC officials do not know if the otter survived the run-in with the gator.

In a statement, a spokesman for the FWC said the organization takes public safety very seriously. FWC officers were at the scene Monday searching for the aggressive otter. Biologists are also planning to place flyers at two boat ramps along the Braden River to notify visitors of the otter.

The Manatee County Department of Health is working with the FWC on the case. They say, even though none have tested positive, one concern is that river otters can transmit rabies.

If you’re ever bitten or scratched by a wild animal, you should seek medical attention immediately and call the Florida Department of Health at (941) 748-0747.

If you see any unusual or aggressive behavior from a river otter, or to report a sighting, you should call the FWC at (888) 404-3922.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s