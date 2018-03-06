Florida puts voting right requests on hold due to lawsuit

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Due to a legal battle Florida is putting on hold requests by former prisoners who are asking to get their voting rights restored.

A federal judge in February ruled that the state’s system of restoring voting rights to ex-felons is arbitrary and unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Mark Walker hasn’t yet ruled on what should be done to change the system.

Gov. Rick Scott and three other statewide officials are holding a clemency meeting on Thursday. But they are not taking any action on requests from 62 ex-felons to have their rights restored.

John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, said a decision was made to postpone action because the state is waiting for another ruling from Walker.

Florida’s constitution automatically bars felons from being able to vote after leaving prison.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s