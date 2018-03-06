Neighbors save friends from swiftly moving Brooksville fire

(WFLA) – In a rural neighborhood, east of US 19 near Weeki Wachee, a swift-moving fire destroyed two homes on Friday and damaged a third.

Suzanne Ward and her husband were just getting ready to go out to dinner when they saw flames near their home.

At first, they were not concerned. Then the wind changed direction.

“The [fire] just had a mind of it’s own and instead of heading that way, there was a line and the wind changed dramatically, 180 degrees, and it came straight here,” said Ward.

In minutes, flames were surrounding their home.

“You couldn’t outrun this fire. It was just the fastest moving thing I ever saw and people say, ‘I got out with just the clothes on my back’ and you always think… ‘Really?’ Well, now I understand because we had two minutes. Two minutes to get out,” said Ward.

They frantically looked for their family cat, but couldn’t find it. They grabbed their dog and just a few clothing items but had to leave.

Tuesday, they came back to pick through what is left of their home.

“My mother just died at the end of January and she crocheted and I had all of her quilts that she crocheted and now I don’t have anything from her,” said Ward.

A few streets away, Greg Koehler and other neighbors grabbed a garden hose to protect a friend’s home.

“It’s a scary thought how quick you can lose it all,” said Koehler.

He knew his friend’s wife works a night shift and suspected she may still be sleeping in the home.

“I saw the car in the driveway and I said, ‘did you knock on the windows’ and my friend said, ‘yeah and nobody answered’ and I said, ‘I’m going to try again’ and I went around the back and I banged on the bedroom windows,” said Koehler.

Fortunately, he didn’t give up. Jessica Hurd was inside the home, sleeping with her 3-year-old daughter.

“I heard guys beating all over the door, telling me I need to get up or get out of the house because the house was fixing to catch on fire,” said Hurd, who walked outside to see a wall of flames just across the street.

“I was petrified scared because when I walked out, all you seen was like 12 to 15 foot flames across the street,” said Hurd.

She credits the neighbors and the fire department for saving her home.

“If it wasn’t for the neighborhood men and them getting the fire men and the fire truck here, basically our house would have caught on fire,” said Hurd.

Friends are collecting donations of clothing. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: