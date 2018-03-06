FHP stresses safety as spring break nears

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is urging residents and visitors to “Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive” as people flock to the Tampa Bay area for spring break.

“With record numbers of motorists on Florida roads, students and families enjoying their spring break are reminded to designate a sober driver or find a safe ride home,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Drinking and driving can turn a fun and exciting vacation into a nightmare. Help everyone Arrive Alive this spring break; plan ahead and never let an impaired friend drive. Take the keys and save a life,” Rhodes added.

Florida is one of the top spring break destinations in the country and preliminary data shows that there were more than 37,000 crashes resulting in more than 2,000 serious bodily injuries and 295 fatalities statewide in March last year, making it the month with the highest number of total crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is enhancing its efforts this month, with an emphasis on impaired drivers” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Be sure to use good judgment, enjoy your time in Florida and don’t drink or use drugs and drive.”

According to FHP and DHSMV, since 2013, more DUI citations have been issued in March than in any other month of the year. Impaired drivers not only put the lives of everyone on the roadway at risk, they can face serious legal and monetary consequences. Penalties for DUIs can include expensive fines, license revocation and jail time.

This spring break, law enforcement agencies across the state will continue to enforce the state’s drinking age laws to help keep impaired drivers off the roads.

