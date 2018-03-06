Cops: Florida restaurant manager pointed AR-15 and pistol during road rage incident

BUTLER BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida restaurant manager has been arrested after pointing two guns at a man in apparent road rage incident.

WJXT-TV cites a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report saying 56-year-old Britt Meyer got into an argument Friday afternoon in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Katelin Daugherty says Meyer pointed a pistol and an AR-15 at her husband, Jamie, after she and her family pulled into the lot to make a U-turn. Daugherty says their children were in the car.

Deputies say they found the loaded rifle inside the restaurant with 30 rounds in the magazine.

Meyer was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

He was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

