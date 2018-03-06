CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO back on payroll due to lawsuit fears

Ed Peachey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last week, Ed Peachey was ousted as the CEO of CareerSource in both Pinellas and Tampa Bay.

A week later, he’s back on the payroll thanks to a challenge by two Pinellas members who apparently fear Peachey will sue.

“I think they’re quite afraid of his attorney and they want to share the liability, I guess,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard.

That means the boards will meet in roughly two weeks to go over his firing.

Gerard tells us his pay since last month could be made retroactive.

“It is disappointing,” she told News Channel 8.

It’s alleged that CareerSource Pinellas and Tampa Bay claimed hundreds of job placements they never made.

The job agencies spent $32 million in tax money every year, records show.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman serves on the CareerSource Tampa Bay board and is appalled Peachey walked away with five-months’ severance.

“It’s absurd to think we could give somebody that lucrative of a severance package,” she said.

Murman hopes both boards decide to get rid of Peachey, once and for all.

“We’ve got to get this taken care of, disposed of, as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Pinellas board is expected to meet on March 21.

