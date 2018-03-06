Lost recording reveals Picasso planned to build massive sculpture at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – University of South Florida researchers have discovered a long-forgotten audio reel describing Picasso’s plan to build the world’s tallest concrete sculpture on the campus.

USF said the 44-year-old audio reel, that dates back to back to April 4, 1974, was found in the school library’s special collection.

In the recording (above), artist Carl Nesjar – a Norwegian sculptor who was Picasso’s chosen fabricator, taking his drawings and scale models and giving them physical form as immense public sculptures – discussed the work.

The researchers also found a composite photograph and sketches showing the sculpture would be 100 feet tall.

“It is an extraordinary pleasure to realize Picasso’s desire. I believe he would be very enthusiastic about our virtual reality methods, said Kamila Oles, an art historian and archaeologist at the University of South Florida in an article published by USF.

The plan was to sculpt Picasso’s “Bust of a Woman”. It would have been his largest single work and among the world’s tallest concrete sculptures.

The State Board of Regents approved it on April 9, 1973, a day after Picasso’s death, but did not agree to fund its estimated $10 million budget.

PHOTOS: Picasso planned to build huge sculpture at USF View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Model of Picasso's "Bust of a Woman" and newly discovered audio reel. Photo courtesy University of South Florida Rendering depicts what the sculpture "Bust of a Woman" would have looked like on the USF Tampa campus. Photo courtesy USF. AP file photo

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media