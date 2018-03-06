Lost recording reveals Picasso planned to build massive sculpture at USF

By and Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – University of South Florida researchers have discovered a long-forgotten audio reel describing Picasso’s plan to build the world’s tallest concrete sculpture on the campus.

USF said the 44-year-old audio reel, that dates back to back to April 4, 1974, was found in the school library’s special collection.

In the recording (above), artist Carl Nesjar – a Norwegian sculptor who was Picasso’s chosen fabricator, taking his drawings and scale models and giving them physical form as immense public sculptures – discussed the work.

The researchers also found a composite photograph and sketches showing the sculpture would be 100 feet tall.

“It is an extraordinary pleasure to realize Picasso’s desire. I believe he would be very enthusiastic about our virtual reality methods, said Kamila Oles, an art historian and archaeologist at the University of South Florida in an article published by USF.

The plan was to sculpt Picasso’s “Bust of a Woman”. It would have been his largest single work and among the world’s tallest concrete sculptures.

The State Board of Regents approved it on April 9, 1973, a day after Picasso’s death, but did not agree to fund its estimated $10 million budget.

PHOTOS: Picasso planned to build huge sculpture at USF

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s