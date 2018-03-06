Adult film actress Stormy Daniels sues Pres. Trump, says he never signed ‘hush agreement’

(WFLA) – Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is suing President Donald Trump, according to NBC News, saying he never signed the nondisclosure agreement that his lawyer previously arranged with her.

NBC News obtained the civil suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The suit reportedly says Daniels’ agreement not to disclose “her intimate relationship with Trump” is not valid, because Trump never signed the agreement.

NBC News reports both Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, did.

The agreements were allegedly signed on Oct. 28, 2016, days before the 2016 presidential election.

NBC News reports the agreements refer to Trump as “David Dennison” and Clifford as “Peggy Peterson,” while a side letter agreement reveals their true identifies.

NBC News reports each document includes a blank space where “DD” is supposed to sign, but neither page is signed.

The agreement directed that $130,000 was to be paid into a trust-account for Clifford’s then attorney, according to NBC, and in return, Clifford was not to disclose any confidential information about Trump.